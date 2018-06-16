True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Ron Perlman: Trump Agenda ‘Hate-Infused White Supremacy Dressed Up as Policy’

Posted on by
Share:

Actor Ron Perlman Unleashed His Latest Twitter Rant Against President Donald Trump On Thursday, Describing His Administration As A “regime” Driven By “hate-infused White Supremacy.”

“Kinda of the same way reality tv passes for culture when all it really is is voyeurism, our current regime, as close as we’ve ever come to banana republicanism, is nothing more than hate-infused white supremacy dressed up as policy,” the Sons of Anarchy star wrote on Twitter.

The rant comes weeks after Perlman announced he was “taking a break” from Twitter after becoming “sick and tired” of the Trump administration, adding that he had become a “voice in the wilderness.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Ron Perlman: Trump Agenda ‘Hate-Infused White Supremacy Dressed Up as Policy’
Ron Perlman: Trump Agenda ‘Hate-Infused White Supremacy Dressed Up as Policy’

Actor Ron Perlman unleashed his latest Twitter rant against President Donald Trump on Thursday, describing his administration as a "regime" driven by "hate-infused white supremacy."

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: