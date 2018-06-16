Ron Perlman: Trump Agenda ‘Hate-Infused White Supremacy Dressed Up as Policy’

Actor Ron Perlman Unleashed His Latest Twitter Rant Against President Donald Trump On Thursday, Describing His Administration As A “regime” Driven By “hate-infused White Supremacy.”

“Kinda of the same way reality tv passes for culture when all it really is is voyeurism, our current regime, as close as we’ve ever come to banana republicanism, is nothing more than hate-infused white supremacy dressed up as policy,” the Sons of Anarchy star wrote on Twitter.

Kinda of the same way reality tv passes for culture when all it really is is voyeurism, our current regime, as close as we’ve ever come to banana republicanism, is nothing more than hate-infused white supremacy dressed up as policy. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2018

The rant comes weeks after Perlman announced he was “taking a break” from Twitter after becoming “sick and tired” of the Trump administration, adding that he had become a “voice in the wilderness.” – READ MORE

