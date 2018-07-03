Ron Perlman Slams Trump For Torching Obama’s Legacy. Adam Baldwin Heaps Fuel On The Fire.

In his most recent tweetstorm custom-made to please his fellow Hollywood liberals, Perlman put on his “tough guy” persona again and unloaded on Trump for having efficiently and effectively erased Barack Obama’s mysteriously easy-to-erase legacy.

Yo lil donnie, know this… A black man beat you in every single fucking department; better looking than you, better leader than you, bigger heart than you, better president than you, smarter, kinder, funnier, every fucking thing you can measure. You only win one; disgrace. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 1, 2018

Ripping apart his legacy, dismantling the amazing improvements and protections bestowed on the people of this country might be what you need to make you feel like a man, but all it leads to is bankruptcy. Like everything else you touched. https://t.co/KLLB03dCDk — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 1, 2018

How could he have ripped Obama’s legacy apart so fast if that legacy was constitutionally sound? 🤔https://t.co/8A0IKO0ZBh — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 2, 2018

As some of Baldwin’s followers note, those who live by the “pen and phone” die by the pen and phone. The legacy of an executive order has an expiration date: the day the new guy who doesn’t like that order is inaugurated. – READ MORE

