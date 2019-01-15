Ron Perlman Explodes on GOP: ‘You Are the KKK Party’ ‘F*ck You’

“Hey Kevin McCarthy! Ted Cruz! Steve Scalise! How dare you suddenly start condemning the Nazi that is Steve King when you’ve been cheering him on for his entire embarrassing career! You are the KKK party. Own it muthafuckas! And one more thing…FUCK YOU!” Ron Perlman said.

This comes after Iowa Rep. Steve King made a shocking comment during an interview with the New York Times in which he appeared to defend white nationalism.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive” King was quoted as saying.- READ MORE