Ron Paul: Trump Trade War “Not Root Cause Of Downturn”, The Fed Is!

While the establishment is desperate to ensure President Trump (and the nationalist deplorables) is “obviously” to blame for whatever bad things happen in the global economy, Ron Paul brushes aside the smoke and mirrors to get to the real driver of economic boom and bust for decades – The Fed!

Via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,

Stocks fell last week following news that the yield curve on Treasury notes had inverted. This means that a short-term Treasury note was paying higher interest rates than long-term Treasury note. An inverted yield curve is widely seen as a sign of an impending recession.

Some economic commentators reacted to the inverted yield curve by parroting the Keynesian propaganda that recessions are an inevitable feature of a free-market economy, whose negative effects can only be mitigated by the Federal Reserve. Like much of the conventional economic wisdom, the idea that recessions are caused by the free market and cured by the Federal Reserve is the exact opposite of the truth.

The trade dispute with China may be the event that pushes the US economy into a major recession or even a depression. However, the trade war is not the root cause of the downturn. The next recession, like every recession since 1913, will come stamped "Courtesy of the Federal Reserve." The only way to end the boom-and-bust cycle and restore peace, prosperity, and liberty is to end the welfare-warfare state, repeal the Sixteenth Amendment, and audit then end the Fed.