Ron Paul: Trump Should Fire Fauci, He Wants “To Have Total Control Over The People” (VIDEO)

Former Congressman Ron Paul has called on President Trump to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the administration’s senior scientific advisor on the coronavirus task force.

Paul, who has regularly expressed his reservations over allowing the government to enforce a lockdown, says Fauci needs to be stopped before he is given “total control” over the American people.

Fauci Should Be Fired If Not By Trump, Then By The American People Watch the whole show: https://t.co/R0BxsKHghJ pic.twitter.com/s66hlzgPrK — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 9, 2020

“He should be fired, but if you don’t do it in the literal sense, the people have to fire him,” Paul said, adding “They have to fire him by saying ‘he’s a fraud.’”

“The plan that they have is when things are getting back to normal, people can return to their work, and they do things, and go to the golf course if they get a stamp of approval,” Paul continued.

“Your liberties are there if you get a proper stamp from the government. It’s an excuse to have total control over the people,” Paul urged. – READ MORE

