Ron Paul Says Facebook Blocked Him From Managing His Profile

Former Republican Texas Rep. Ron Paul tweeted Monday that Facebook “blocked me from managing my page.”

“With no explanation other than ‘repeatedly going against our community standards,’ @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page,” Paul tweeted.

“Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified,” Paul tweeted.

“The only thing we posted to Facebook today was my weekly ‘Texas Straight Talk’ column, which I have published every week since 1976,” Paul tweeted.

Paul’s Facebook page was still viewable to the public at the time of publishing and his last post was from Monday morning.

Facebook and The Ron Paul Institute didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Donald Trump was banned “indefinitely” from Facebook and Instagram following Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol building, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday. Zuckerberg said the ban will remain “for at least the next two weeks until” President-elect Joe Biden is completely in office.

Facebook also took down a Trump video address last week regarding the unrest at the Capitol on Wednesday. Guy Rosen, the company’s vice president of integrity, tweeted “we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” regarding the video.

Twitter also banned Trump’s video from getting reactions, responses or likes “due to a risk of violence,” ABC News reported.