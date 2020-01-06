Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a ‘morally bankrupt ego maniac’

“Opie” dominated social media on Wednesday after Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard slammed President Trump on Twitter, calling him a “morally bankrupt ego maniac.”

Howard, whose career began as Opie Taylor on the classic television sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show” and who later became the director of iconic films like “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “Frost/Nixon,” was responding to a critic who said it’s “only negativity from Hollywood & Democrats” when it comes to President Trump after the Oscar winner had downplayed the successes of the president’s economy.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard wrote in a New Year’s Day tweet.

Howard went on to defend the entertainment industry after another Twitter user accused Hollywood of being “amoral elitists who hate average Americans.”

“Honestly not what I’ve seen or felt throughout my lifetime from the vast majority of people in the entertainment business,” Howard responded. “In fact, I gotta say it’s the opposite. Most are not from LA or NY to begin with. Now Trump is both an elite and a reality show star.” – READ MORE