Romney: Trump Not a Role Model, His Policies Are ‘By and Large, a Good Deal Better’ Than I Expected (VIDEO)

During an interview with NBC News, Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney (R) stated that President Trump’s policies “have been, by and large, a good deal better than I might have expected, but some of the things he’s said are not ones that I would aspire for my grandkids to adopt.”

Romney said, “[W]here the president’s right, in my view, on policy for Utah, and for the country, I’ll be with him. And he’s exceeded my expectations with regards to tax policy, regulatory policy, public land policy. There are some other places where we disagree. I’d like to see a greater effort on the TPP agreement. … I’ll point that out and do my best to convince him of the rightness of my thinking.” – READ MORE

