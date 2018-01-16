Romney takes swipe at Trump over ‘shithole’ comments, race relations

Mitt Romney took a swipe at Donald Trump on Monday, condemning the crude comments the president was said to have made about Haiti and African countries — calling them “inconsistent (with) America’s history and antithetical to American values” with a reference to Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race,” Romney tweeted. “The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & ‘charity for all.’”

On Thursday, sources said Trump questioned why the U.S. should permit immigrants from "s—hole countries" during negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators.

