Utah Republicans had been “growing anxious” waiting for Romney to announce whether he planned to seek Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat, which Hatch plans to vacate after his current term ends in 2019, so they were pestering Romney’s close friends and family to get a definitive decision.
One came on Sunday.
Herbert told The New York Times that he was among the top pesterers. “Let’s not be coy about this,” he says he told a Romney friend. If he’s going to run, let’s go. If not, we need to find somebody else to run, and there’s people that have been trying to queue up for the opportunity.”
Romney answered Herbert in a text, Hebert says. It read, simply, "I'm running."
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated over the summer after a prostate cancer diagnosis, Fox News has confirmed.
An aide said Romney was surgically treated by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital. The treatment was successful and Romney’s prognosis is good, the person said.
“Last year, Governor Mitt Romney was diagnosed with slow-growing prostate cancer,” an aide said. “The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate.”
The disclosure comes as Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, is believed to be preparing to launch a campaign for Senate in Utah. GOP Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch recently announced he won't seek re-election.
Mitt Romney took a swipe at Donald Trump on Monday, condemning the crude comments the president reportedly made about Haiti and African countries -- calling them “inconsistent (with) America’s history and antithetical to American values.”