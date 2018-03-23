Romney Senate run pegged as ‘steppingstone’ to challenge Trump in 2020

Mitt Romney’s run for Senate in Utah is stirring up speculation that he’s using it as a springboard for a primary challenge against President Trump in 2020.

Larry Meyers, one of a dozen Utah Republicans seeking the nomination for Senate, has demanded Mr. Romney sign a contract pledging to serve a full six-year term and not enter the 2020 presidential race.

“I’ve signed that contract with the voters and I challenge Mitt Romney to sign that contract and come clean with the voters,” said Mr. Meyers, a former city prosecutor. “Is he willing to serve the full term for the people of Utah or is he using this as a steppingstone.”

Mr. Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president and a former Massachusetts governor, is the presumed front-runner for the GOP nomination to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch. – READ MORE

