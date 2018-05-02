Romney praises Trump’s first year in office: It’s similar to things ‘I’d have done’

Former GOP presidential nominee and current Senate candidate Mitt Romney praised President Trump‘s first year in office on Tuesday, saying it was similar to what the first year of a Romney administration would look like.

In response to a question from a voter in Utah, Romney seemed to indicate that he largely approved of the policies pursued by the Trump administration during Trump’s first year in the White House, calling it “better than expected,” the Washington Examiner reports.

“His first year is very similar to things I’d have done my first year,” Romney said. “The things he’s actually done have been better than I expected.” – READ MORE

