Romney on Trump impeachment: ‘If we’re going to have unity,’ there must be ‘accountability’

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, expressed support for the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, telling “Fox News Sunday” that a trial is needed to achieve “truth and justice.”

Romney, who voted to convict Trump at his first impeachment, cited Trump’s effort to convince Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election result, as well as his call for a march on the U.S. Capitol at a Jan. 6 rally immediately preceding the violent riot.

“Well, we’re certainly going to have a trial. I wish that weren’t necessary, but the president’s conduct with regards to the call to Secretary of State Raffensperger in Georgia as well as the incitation towards the insurrection that led to the attack on the Capitol call for a trial,” Romney said.

“And, you know, if we’re going to have unity in our country, I think it’s important to recognize the need for accountability, for truth and justice.”

Romney said the House’s article of impeachment “suggests impeachable conduct,” but he acknowledged that he and his fellow senators have yet to hear arguments from the two sides. He said he will “do my best as a Senate juror to apply justice as well as I can understand it.”- READ MORE

