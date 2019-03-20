Romney ‘can’t understand’ why Trump would bash McCain

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney came to the defense of his late friend, Sen. John McCain, on Tuesday and criticized President Trump for what he called disparaging remarks.

Romney took to Twitter to write that he couldn’t “understand why” Trump would go after McCain “once again,” referencing a comment Trump made about not being “a fan” of the Arizona Republican after tweeting over the weekend about the “stains” on his career.

“I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain: heroic, courageous, patriotic, honorable, self-effacing, self-sacrificing, empathetic, and driven by duty to family, country, and God,” Romney’s tweet read.

McCain died last August after a battle with cancer.

Trump tweeted on Saturday about new reports involving McCain that said the senator and an associate had shared with the FBI and various media outlets the unverified dossier alleging that Moscow held compromising information on Trump.