Romney backs Trump on partial shutdown, says ‘I don’t understand’ Pelosi’s position

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Friday backed President Trump’s stance on the partial government shutdown, backing his call for a wall on the southern border and saying he doesn’t understand Democrats’ positioning on the issue.

“You (Pelosi) and your fellow Democrats have voted for over 600 miles of border fence in the past, why won’t you vote for another few miles now?” said Romney, speaking in Ogden, Utah after visiting with officials about the shutdown’s impact on the community. “I don’t understand their position, I really don’t.”

The stalemate was sparked by Republicans and Democrats unable to come to an agreement on Trump’s call for $5.7 billion for funding for a wall or barrier on the border. Democrats have said they won’t go close to that number, and have instead offered less than $2 billion for more general “border security.”

According to The Associated Press, Romney backed Trump and said that the U.S. deserves border security — including a barrier on the southern border.

While Romney is a fellow Republican, he has been a frequent critic of Trump, particularly Trump's conduct in office. Earlier this month, he made headlines with an op-ed in The Washington Post where he said Trump's behavior "is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office."