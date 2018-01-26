Romney to announce Senate run in the next week: Report

Sources close to Mitt Romney tell UtahPolicy.com that the former GOP presidential nominee will announce next week that he is running for the U.S. Senate this year.

Romney will gather the 28,000 required signatures from registered GOP voters to ensure he gets on the late-June Republican Party primary ballot, assuming other Republicans will file to run for the office being vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

It will only take Romney about three weeks to get the needed signatures, UtahPolicy is being told. That’s plenty of time before the April deadline to hand those signatures into local election officials to verify their validity.

(Signature-gathering candidates can hand signature packets in early, and get verified well before the deadline, in any case.)

It will cost Romney around $200,000 to hire a signature-gathering firm. Financial peanuts for the man who still has $6 million left over from his 2012 presidential race and can raise huge sums of money in a Utah Senate race. – READ MORE

Mitt Romney took a swipe at Donald Trump on Monday, condemning the crude comments the president was said to have made about Haiti and African countries — calling them “inconsistent (with) America’s history and antithetical to American values” with a reference to Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race,” Romney tweeted. “The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & ‘charity for all.’”

The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race. The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & “charity for all.” — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 15, 2018

On Thursday, sources said Trump questioned why the U.S. should permit immigrants from “s—hole countries” during negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators. – READ MORE