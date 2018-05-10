Roman Polanski Threatens To Sue Academy Over ‘Illegal Expulsion’

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally expelled the child-rapist Roman Polanski from their midst along with actor Bill Cosby, who was convicted by a jury of criminal sexual conduct.

Polanski pleaded guilty to raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl in 1977 before fleeing the country to escape justice. His expulsion from the Academy comes four decades too late and only after winning a Best Director Oscar in 2003 for “The Pianist.”

The Academy said of its decision: “The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.”

After Polanski’s attorney Harland Braun announced the “Rosemary’s Baby” director was reportedly “blindsided” by the sudden decision, Braun has stated that Polanski will sue the Academy for the “illegal expulsion.”

In a letter to Academy president John Bailey, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Braun says that Polanski was unfairly denied the right to appeal the decision or plead his case. “I am writing this letter to you to avoid unnecessary litigation,” Braun warned. “Mr. Polanski has a right to go to court and require your organization to follow its own procedures, as well as California law.”

Braun goes on to characterize the Academy’s decision as an “illegal expulsion.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1