Roman Polanski Calls ‘MeToo’ Movement ‘Collective Hysteria’ And ‘Total Hypocrisy’

Hollywood filmmaker and accused sex offender Roman Polanski called the “#MeToo” movement an example of mass hysteria that sometimes catches fire in society.

The movement is a type of “collective hysteria of the kind that sometimes happens in the society,” he told a Polish edition of Newsweek before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pulled his membership.

“To me, this is total hypocrisy,” he said. “Everyone is trying to sign up, chiefly out of fear.” The Academy yanked the membership positions of both Polanski and comedian Bill Cosby, who was convicted May 3 of aggravated indecent assault. – READ MORE

