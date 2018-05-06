Roman Polanski ‘Blindsided’ By Academy Expulsion

On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally expelled the child-rapist Roman Polanski from their midst along with actor Bill Cosby, who was convicted by a jury of criminal sexual conduct earlier this week.

Polanski pleaded guilty to raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl in 1977 before fleeing the country to escape justice. His expulsion from the Academy comes four decades too late and only after winning a Best Director Oscar in 2003 for “The Pianist.”

In a statement issued Thursday, the Academy said of its decision, “The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.”

According to Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun, the director was apparently “blindsided” by the decision and will seek to conduct a hearing with the Academy to plead his case, an opportunity denied prior to the vote, reports The Hollywood Reporter. – READ MORE

