Roman Polanski Accused Of ‘Extremely Violent’ Rape Of French Actress When She Was 18

Roman Polanski, the film director who was arrested and charged in 1977 with drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl, is facing new allegations.

Valentine Monnier has accused Polanski, 86, of raping her at Polanski’s chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland in 1975 when she was 18, according to The Guardian:

“I had no links with him, neither personal nor professional, and hardly knew him,” Monnier, a former model who worked in New York, said.

She said the alleged rape was “extremely violent”, adding: “He pummelled me until I gave in and then raped me, making me do all sorts of things.”

Monnier claimed that Polanski, who directed “China Town” and “Rosemary’s Baby,” assaulted her after the two had finished a ski run and had dinner.

“She said that they went back to his chalet and that she went to a room to change. ‘Life hadn’t taught me how to be suspicious yet,’ she told the French paper,” The Guardian wrote. “When Polanski called for her, he threw himself on her, hit her, ripped off her clothes, tried to make her swallow a pill and then raped her, she said. Afterward, Polanski apologized, she said. Monnier also said that she told her best friend about what happened, and then told someone who later would become her boyfriend. According to Le Parisien, they both recalled her telling them of the attack. She also confided in her husband in 1993.” – READ MORE