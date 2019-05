Rolling Thunder offered $200G donation to help continue famed DC motorcycle ride

The Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride may not be coming to an end after all, following a generous gift to the veterans advocacy organization and an emphatic support from President Trump.

The president, who is traveling in Japan, vowed Sunday that the 30-year tradition would continue in Washington, D.C., after the group said rising costs for permits would force them to move the motorcycle ride elsewhere next year.

“The Great Patriots of Rolling Thunder WILL be coming back to Washington, D.C. next year, & hopefully for many years to come. It is where they want to be, & where they should be. Have a wonderful time today. Thank you to our great men & women of the Pentagon for working it out!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Trump vowed Saturday to help the organization obtain the necessary permits for the annual Memorial Day weekend event, which features tens of thousands of bikers riding from the Pentagon to the National Mall, paying tribute to fallen U.S. service members.

“Can’t believe that Rolling Thunder would be given a hard time with permits in Washington, D.C. They are great Patriots who I have gotten to know and see in action. They love our Country and love our Flag. If I can help, I will!” Trump wrote. – READ MORE