Rolling Thunder Exec Director: We’ll Ride On Washington If Pelosi Tries to Impeach Trump

The executive director of Rolling Thunder, the annual military event that features hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists traveling to Washington to call for full accountability for prisoners of war and missing in action service members, said that the entire membership would arrive in the nation’s capital if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he called an “arrogant little b****,” decides to try to impeach President Trump.

Artie Muller, 74, who served as a U.S. Army sergeant in the Vietnam War and is listed on the group’s website as a co-founder, spoke at the National Mall on Monday and posited that Pelosi should be ousted from Congress for the series of investigations she is involved with. He stated, “I would like to see Nancy Pelosi and her hypocrites work on the POW issue instead of bulls***ting aggravating the President of the United States, who’s doing a fantastic job.” He added, “When the hell are they going to wake up? It’s not their children, their mothers, their fathers that are left behind in the POW camps.”

The Washington Examiner noted, "The numbers involved in a pro-Trump rally could be large. More than 1 million bikers are believed to have traveled to D.C. for this year's Rolling Thunder rally. And infrequent, unrelated biker activism has drawn large numbers, including a 2013 ride that brought thousands of bikers to counterprotest a 9/11 event originally billed as the Million Muslim March."