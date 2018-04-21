Rohrabacher: I Would Have ‘Physical Proof’ Russia Is Not Assange’s Source of DNC Emails if Not for Mueller

Rohrabacher described the “Russia collusion” narrative as “total baloney.” He said, “By now, everybody knows that this idea that Trump was colluding with the Russians in order to get them to do things like steal the DNC emails and then release them through WikiLeaks, the public knows that’s just total baloney [and] an excuse. In fact, all they’re doing is trying to cover up the fact that they themselves are undermining our Constitution by preventing our president from assuming his authority that was given to him by the voters.”

Rohrabacher spoke of his meeting with Assange in August 2017 at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, U.K. He stated, “I knew the one man who could prove that it was all baloney was Assange. So I went to see him in London, and he confirmed for me that the Russians did not give him the DNC emails. He had physical proof of that, and he was going to let me see that and have that, but only once, I found an agreement so he wouldn’t get arrested when he leaves the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Unfortunately, this was in the middle of having a special prosecutor, [and] any discussion with Trump and myself that mentions Russia will be used as an excuse by that special prosecutor to just quadruple all the areas of investigation into me and into Trump. So it is standing there. I’ve been waiting because I know that we’re not going to give this special prosecutor any more ammunition than he needs to try to destroy this president.”

