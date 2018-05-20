Roger Stone says Trump may not run in 2020, pledges to line up challenger to Pence-Haley ticket

Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone pledged to have someone lined up to challenge Vice President Mike Pence should he run for president in 2020.

During an interview Friday with Big League Politics, a right-wing news website, Stone suggested that President Trump may not ultimately run for re-election if his first term is adequately successful and denounced the possibility of a 2020 ticket with Pence and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“I guarantee you I will have a candidate challenge Mike Pence,” said while speaking on the “Howley Reports” show.

Stone derided Pence as a “establishment Republican quisling” who is under the control of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and the Koch brothers.

Asked what he thinks about Haley, Stone grimaced and alleged that she “loves war” that isn’t in the interest of the U.S.

On the prospect of a Pence-Haley ticket, Stone exclaimed, “Bring it on!” – READ MORE

