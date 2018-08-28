Roger Stone preemptively denies upcoming report on Trump’s knowledge of WikiLeaks dump

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Trump, on Monday posted an Instagram video preemptively denying what is apparently an upcoming report saying he told the president that WikiLeaks was going to release Democratic emails.

Stone in the video says The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow is working on the piece based on claims from an unnamed source. He also says The New York Times and The Washington Post have been pursuing the claim, but neither outlet has reported it yet.

“Somebody has been pushing a fake news story, first with the New York Times, then the Washington Post and now with Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker,” Stone says in the video. “Someone is saying that they overheard a conversation in which I told Donald Trump in October of 2016 what exactly would be in the WikiLeaks disclosures and when they would be disclosed.”

“This is categorically false,” he says. “This is exactly the epitome of fake news. Let whoever is pushing this false narrative come forward and say, for the record, with their name on it. They won’t because it is false.”– READ MORE

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman claimed Tuesday that President Trump knew about the hacked Democratic emails obtained by WikiLeaks before they were released during the height of the 2016 election campaign.

She made the allegation during an interview that aired on MSNBC Tuesday afternoon, saying that Trump “absolutely” knew about the emails before they were released by WikiLeaks. She also said campaign officials were instructed to bring up the emails at every point they could during the end of the campaign.

When asked by the reporter whether she was implying Trump had a back channel to WikiLeaks, Omarosa replied, “I didn’t say that, you did.”

“I will say that I am going to expose the corruption that went on in the campaign and in the White House,” Manigault-Newman added. – READ MORE