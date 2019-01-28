Roger Stone opens door to cooperating with Mueller after dramatic predawn arrest

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone appeared to open the door to cooperating in Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe on Sunday, even as he called the obstruction charges against him “fabricated” and defiantly condemned his dramatic, guns-drawn predawn arrest.

Speaking to ABC News’ “This Week,” Stone told anchor George Stephanopoulos he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of striking a deal with prosecutors. Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is currently fighting Mueller’s accusations that he violated the terms of his plea agreement in an unrelated case.

“Uh, you know, That’s a question I’ll have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion,” Stone said, when asked about a potential cooperation deal. “If there’s wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I know about, which I know of none, but if there is, I would certainly testify honestly. I’d also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president.”

Stone continued: “It’s true that we spoke on the phone. But those communications are political in nature. They’re benign. And there’s certainly no conspiracy with Russia. The president’s right: There is no Russian collusion.”

The special counsel’s 24-page indictment alleged that Stone worked to obstruct the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election by making false statements to the committee, denying he had records sought by the committee and persuading a witness to provide false testimony. – READ MORE