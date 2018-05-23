Roger Stone: ‘John Brennan Should Pop the Glass Capsule and Take the Cyanide Now; He’s Going to Die in a Federal Penitentiary’

Roger Stone, Veteran Political Strategist And Longtime Confidant Of President Trump, Said In An Exclusive Interview With Siriusxm’sbreitbart News Daily On Tuesday Morning That Former Cia Director John Brennan Will “die In A Federal Penitentiary.”

“John Brennan should pop the glass capsule and take the cyanide now,” Stone told host Amanda House, Breitbart News’s deputy political editor. “He’s the perp who started the entire Russian dossier matter. He’s lied about it under oath. He’s going to die in a federal penitentiary.”

Brennan and the Obama intelligence community’s roles in the investigation of the Trump campaign have come under increasing scrutiny.

Recently, Cambridge Professor Stefan Halper was outed by former and current officials leaking to the Washington Post and the New York Times as an FBI and CIA informant who approached and befriended several members of the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

