Roger Stone gets 3 years for allegedly lying to Congress, tampering with witness—Why isn’t Schiff facing same?

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison.

Jackson also gave Stone 24 months of supervised release per each count once the sentence is served. Stone will no doubt appeal for a new trial based on the circumstances of this case, if President Trump doesn’t pardon him before that.

“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Ironic that it’s not illegal for members of Congress to lie on the record during their proceedings or when former FBI officials lie during investigations or cabinet secretaries can violate the National Security Act among other laws. Why aren’t these people held to account?

By these standards, Rep. Adam Schiff should be in jail. He, too, lied to Congress.

President Trump will either commute the sentence or give Stone a full pardon, regardless of this verdict. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --