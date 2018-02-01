Roger Goodell Defends Decision To Ban AMVETS Super Bowl Ad, Claims League Has Done Enough To Honor Military

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the league’s decision not to run an ad from AMVETS during the Super Bowl, citing the ad’s political nature and echoing the league’s bizarre claim that politics has no place in the NFL’s single largest game of the year, and that the NFL has already done enough to honor veterans.

American Veterans had submitted an ad to the NFL: a 30-second spot celebrating the military’s contributions and asking players who are currently kneeling in protest of the national anthem to “Please Stand.” The NFL rejected the ad, citing a policy that prevents the league from airing political material during commercial breaks.

The league has used the rule before, to prevent pro-life ads from running during the big game. – READ MORE

As Pres. Trump addresses “why we proudly stand for the national anthem,” which appeared to allude to NFL anthem protest, House chamber erupts into loud cheers https://t.co/q18EZzVe9p pic.twitter.com/iBMZX2J4yy — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2018

During his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Donald Trump proclaimed that Americans “proudly stand for the National Anthem,” alluding to NFL players who have protested social injustices over the last two seasons by kneeling or sitting, started by Colin Kaepernick.

Trump recognized Preston Sharp for starting a movement to place flags at the graves of deceased soldiers. – READ MORE

With the 2017 NFL season now down in the record books as having lost another ten percent in TV ratings, the league has found a $30 million dip in ad revenue, a report says.

As the final numbers for advertisement sales for the season were tallied, the league discovered that its revenue fell 1.2 percent because “makegoods” rose to beat rate increases. A makegood is a partial repayment of money charged to advertisers because the viewership did not reach the expected numbers to justify the top rate.

Revenue was reported at “$2.42 billion, down from $2.45 billion in 2016,” according to media industry trade magazine Ad Week. That is a $30 million loss according to Awful Announcing.

“While the average cost of a 30-second spot grew 1.2 percent this season, from $499,000 to $505,000 — and commercial loads were flat — it ultimately couldn’t compensate for a jump in makegoods to make up for this season’s 10 percent ratings drop in total viewers,” the magazine reported. “Makegoods accounted for 23 percent of units this season, up from 21 percent in the 2016 season.” – READ MORE