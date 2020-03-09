Rogan On Biden: ‘This Should Get You Into A Mental Hospital,’ ‘Not A Joke’ (VIDEO)

.@joerogan says what everyone is thinking but no one in the media is willing to say because they hate Trump. Imagine someone sent him the other 1000 clips just as bad as this one from the last few weeks? pic.twitter.com/8Jmn4LbZ0F — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 8, 2020

Podcast host Joe Rogan raised concerns during a recent episode over Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying that the former vice president’s alleged struggles were not a joke and should be taken seriously.

Rogan, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), highlighted a clip from last week where Biden forgot the Declaration of Independence.

Biden said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by, go, you know the, you know the thing.” – READ MORE

