Rogan On Biden: ‘This Should Get You Into A Mental Hospital,’ ‘Not A Joke’ (VIDEO)

Podcast host Joe Rogan raised concerns during a recent episode over Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying that the former vice president’s alleged struggles were not a joke and should be taken seriously.

Biden said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by, go, you know the, you know the thing.” – READ MORE

