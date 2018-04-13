Rod Rosenstein Skips Speaking Engagement After Unexpected White House Meeting

Rod Rosenstein Was Unexpectedly Seen Leaving The White House Thursday Morning, Then Was Noticeably Absent From A Press Conference At Which He Was Scheduled To Appear, Fueling Speculation The Deputy Attorney General May Be Slated For The Chopping Block.

“Unfortunately, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been called away on another matter today, so [Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse] Panuccio will have the honor of introducing the attorney general later in our program,” acting DOJ Civil Rights Division head John Gore told reporters at a major press conference at the Main DOJ building in Washington, DC.

Rosenstein appeared on the program for the event – distributed to reporters that day – as scheduled to appear alongside Attorney General Jeff Sessions, HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.

Hours earlier, reporters saw Rosenstein exiting the White House after an unexpected meeting. Some cited sources claiming he was there to discuss the ongoing controversy over the speed of document production for the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena and other requests from Congress. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1