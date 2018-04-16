Rod Rosenstein Is Going To The Supreme Court And Washington Is Buzzing

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will make his debut at the Supreme Court on April 23, representing the U.S. government in a case concerning reduced criminal sentences and the federal sentencing guidelines.

The case, Chavez-Meza v. U.S., asks how much detail judges must provide when reducing a convict’s sentence due to an amendment to the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

Prior to his appointment as the number two official at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Rosenstein was chief federal prosecutor in Maryland for 12 years. As such, he is a natural candidate to argue an appeal concerning retroactive sentencing reductions.

Though the solicitor general and his deputies generally represent the federal government before the high court, senior Justice Department officials are extended the opportunity to argue a case as a matter of courtesy. Attorneys General Michael Mukasey and Janet Reno are among recent DOJ leaders to present oral arguments during their tenures.

Rosenstein will appear in formal morning dress, as is traditional for U.S. government attorneys appearing before the justices, according to CNN. – READ MORE

