Rod Blagojevich’s Wife Asks Trump For Pardon, Rips SCOTUS Appeal Rejection (VIDEO)

The wife of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said she was disappointed the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the Democrat’s final appeal, and asked President Donald Trump to pardon him.

Blagojevich is serving a 14-year sentence in connection with trying to sell President Barack Obama’s senate seat.

The open seat, which Blagojevich called “f*****g golden” in evidentiary recordings, eventually went to former Sen. Roland Burris (D-Ill.).

Patricia Blagojevich said the Supreme Court decided against “end[ing] this very dangerous conflict we have in the law right now.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1