View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

Rod Blagojevich’s Wife Asks Trump For Pardon, Rips SCOTUS Appeal Rejection (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

The wife of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said she was disappointed the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the Democrat’s final appeal, and asked President Donald Trump to pardon him.

Blagojevich is serving a 14-year sentence in connection with trying to sell President Barack Obama’s senate seat.

The open seat, which Blagojevich called “f*****g golden” in evidentiary recordings, eventually went to former Sen. Roland Burris (D-Ill.).

Patricia Blagojevich said the Supreme Court decided against “end[ing] this very dangerous conflict we have in the law right now.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rod Blagojevich's Wife Asks Trump For Pardon, Rips SCOTUS Appeal Rejection
Rod Blagojevich's Wife Asks Trump For Pardon, Rips SCOTUS Appeal Rejection

The wife of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said she was disappointed the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the Democrat's final appeal, and asked President Donald Trump to pardon him.

Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: