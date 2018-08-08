    True Pundit

    Rocketman Musk Draws SEC Inquiry into TESLA

    Posted on
    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made inquiries to Tesla over CEO Elon Musk’s tweets about taking the company private, reported Dow Jones on Wednesday, citing sources.

    “Looks like WSJ has a scoop coming: “SEC Has Made Inquiries to Tesla Over Elon Musk’s ‘Taking Private’ Tweet – Source”

    Regulator Examining Whether Musk’s Statement Was Truthful SEC Also Inquired Why Disclosure Was Made on Twitter” — Cherney

    This story is developing.

    Please check back for updates.

