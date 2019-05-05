Rocket War: Gaza Terror Groups Launch 200 Projectiles at Israel

The six Israelis wounded included an 80-year-old woman who was seriously injured, a moderately-injured 50-year-old man and Israelis who were injured running into bomb shelters as rocket sirens blared on and off across southern Israel for 8 hours.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Magen David Adom reported that an 80 year old woman was injured severely and suffering from shrapnel wounds to her head and limbs. She was evacuated to Barzilai Hospital by MDA teams. Another 50 year old man in Ashkelon was transferred to hospital moderately injured with shrapnel wounds to his limbs.

In addition MDA treated 3 injured people while they were running to shelter including a 15 year old girl in Sderot, a 30 year old male in Ashkelon and a 40 year old female in Gan Yavne.

MDA teams also treated numerous victims suffering from stress symptoms including an 11 year old girl.