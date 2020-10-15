Rocker Tommy Lee ‘Threatens’ To Return To Greece If Trump Gets Reelected

Rocker Tommy Lee of Motley Crue has “threatened” to move back to his country of origin if President Trump gets reelected in November.

Speaking with The Big Issue, the famous drummer said that President Trump is “embarrassing” America before the rest of the world.

“Dude, I swear to God if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK – I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands,” Lee declared.

“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f**k are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country,’” he continued.

Lee went on to say that President Trump will “do anything” to win the White House in November and urged people to get out and vote for a Biden landslide victory. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --