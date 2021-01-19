Rockefellers Bankroll China-Based Nonprofits with Ties to Communist Government

A Rockefeller family nonprofit is sending millions in cash to China-based entities, many of which have strong ties to China’s communist government.

The Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) identifies China as a “pivotal place” for grantmaking opportunities. As part of their investments, the Rockefellers fund numerous environmental groups in the region that are linked to Chinese Communist Party members or bolster multibillion-dollar government initiatives that critics say are trapping countries in debt spirals.

“With innovative government policy, a vibrant marketplace, and growing public participation, China has the potential to lead the world in sustainable approaches to development,” the group’s 2019 tax forms state. The RBF established its China-focused grantmaking program in 2005 to assist efforts “by engaging with and fostering collaborations among the government, business, civil society, and academia.”

According to a review of the group’s most recent tax forms, RBF devoted $750,000 to the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, which has a “direct channel” to China’s State Council, the highest administrative authority of the Chinese government. It is chaired by high-ranking CCP official Han Zheng, the vice-premier of the State Council. In addition, the foundation donated $100,000 each to the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Lancang-Mekong Environmental Cooperation Center, both of which are controlled by the Chinese government.- READ MORE

