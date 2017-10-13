Rocked by Sex Allegations, Bezos’ Amazon Studios Suspends Top Executive; Lisa Bloom Resigns as Lawyer

Amazon has suspended top entertainment executive Roy Price, who is accused of pressuring a co-worker for sex and making crude references to anal sex.

Price, until earlier today, was represented by attorney Lisa Bloom before she resigned as his counsel

“Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately,” and Amazon spokesperson told Variety Thursday. “We are reviewing our options for our projects we have with the Weinstein Company.”

On Thursday, reports resurfaced of an alleged harassment incident involving Price and Isa Hackett, an executive producer on Amazon original series “The Man in the High Castle” and the daughter of science-fiction author Philip K. Dick. According to reports, Price allegedly made a lewd joke to Hackett playing off the title of the Amazon series “I Love Dick,” pressured Hackett for sex, and made crude reference to anal intercourse.

One of Weinstein’s accusers, actress Rose McGowan, tweeted at Bezos Thursday, writing that a top-level Amazon Studios executive had rejected her claims that Weinstein had raped her. “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof,” McGowan wrote.

