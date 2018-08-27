Robert Reich: ‘Don’t Impeach Trump, Annul His Presidency’

It is well known that the mere existence of President Donald Trump has driven the left way past the edge of sanity. One of the saddest but perhaps funniest cases of this due to the absurdity is the plea by former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration to go beyond impeachment and annul the presidency of Trump. According to Reich that would mean that all of Trump’s legislation, executive actions, and appointments would just disappear as if they had never existed in the first place.

Reich makes his inadvertently comedic annulment plea in the August 25 edition of Eurasia Review: “Don’t Impeach Trump, Annul His Presidency.”

The only way I see the end of Trump is if there’s overwhelming evidence he rigged the 2016 election. In which case impeachment isn’t an adequate remedy. His presidency should be annulled.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Sunday there is not enough evidence yet to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Swalwell said Trump is not above the law, but Democrats don’t have enough evidence yet to say that he has committed a high crime and misdemeanor.

Rep. Eric Swalwell says "Democrats should not lead with impeachment," but "we shouldn't look the other way." "The best thing we can do is promise the American people if we are given the majority," we will conduct investigations GOP is unwilling to conduct https://t.co/jlGXhrRuSP pic.twitter.com/xW4DKDyvtS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 26, 2018

