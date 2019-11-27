Robert Redford: It’s Time for Trump’s ‘Dictator-Like’ Presidency to End

Actor and filmmaker Robert Redford has accused President Donald Trump of launching a “dictator-like attack” on the values of the United States, declaring that his “monarchy in disguise” must quickly come to an end.

In an op-ed published Tuesday for NBC News’ THINK opinion section, the 83-year-old actor called on leaders on both sides of the political divide to remove Trump from office.

“We’re up against a crisis I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for,” wrote Redford.

“It’s time for Trump to go — along with those in Congress who have chosen party loyalty over their oath to ‘solemnly affirm’ their support for the Constitution of the United States. And it’s up to us to make that happen, through the power of our votes.”

The actor added that he was willing to give Trump a chance to prove himself when he was elected president in 2016, but has since concluded he is a threat to the United States. – READ MORE