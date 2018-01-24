Robert Mueller Interviewed Jeff Sessions for Several Hours

This is no big deal, it’s just the nation’s chief law enforcement officer and a member of the president’s Cabinet being interviewed by a special counsel in a criminal probe.

The New York Times reported Tuesday morning that special counsel Robert Mueller interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions as part of the Russia investigation last week.

Sessions is the first Cabinet member known to have met with the special counsel, who in recent weeks seems to be moving deeper into Donald Trump’s inner circle. He recently interviewed Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, and will talk to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon soon after subpoenaing him to appear before a grand jury.

Based on the indictments and plea deals already brought against Trump team members, Mueller seems to be running a wide-ranging investigation. But as far as Sessions is concerned, there are likely two particular issues of interest. From the Times:

For Mr. Mueller, Mr. Sessions is a key witness to two of the major issues he is investigating: the campaign’s possible ties to the Russians and whether the president tried to obstruct the Russia investigation. – READ MORE

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his “prissy” deputy are not up to their jobs, a former federal prosecutor said Tuesday on “The Laura Ingraham Show.”

Conservatives have grown increasingly frustrated with Sessions amid cascading revelations about highly questionable conduct within the FBI during and after the 2016 presidential campaign concerning the two major candidates, President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Joseph diGenova, who served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia while Sessions held the same post in Mobile, Alabama, under President Ronald Reagan, blistered his former colleague. He also blasted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“These two guys are in their jobs at a very important time in history, and they’re not up to it,” diGenova told Ingraham’s radio audience.

The outspoken diGenova spared no one in the brewing scandal that has featured investigators with pronounced bias against Trump and lost text messages. The former prosecutor said the White House’s “horrible, horrible personnel department” erred in following the recommendation of former President George W. Bush veterans in hiring Christopher Wray as FBI director.

DiGenova said it is mystifying Wray has not cleaned house at the bureau, refusing even to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whom conservatives view with increasing skepticism because he participated in the investigation of Clinton’s mishandling of classified information. – READ MORE