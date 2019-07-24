Robert Mueller Caught Contradicting His Report in Testimony to Congress

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) caught former Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a contradiction in his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning, noting that Mueller was saying something different now than he said in his report.

In his opening statement, Mueller stated: “We did not address collusion, which is not a legal term. rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy, and it was not.”

Collins began by asking Mueller whether “collusion” and “conspiracy” were synonymous. Mueller said, “No.”

However, Collins read Mueller’s own report to him: “On page 180 of volume one of your report, you wrote, ‘As defined in legal dictionaries, collusion is largely synonymous with conspiracy as that crime is set forth in the general federal conspiracy statute, 18 U.S.C. 371; … Are you sitting here today testifying something different than what your report states?”

Mueller struggled to explain the contradiction, and ultimately admitted that the interpretation in his report was the correct one — rather than the answer he had just given Congress. – READ MORE