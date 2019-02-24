Robert Kraft ‘Categorically Denies’ Doing Anything Illegal

On Friday Morning, News Broke That Police In Jupiter, Florida, Were Going To Charge New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Two Counts Of Soliciting Prostitution.

While police claim to have surveillance video of Kraft “in the act,” a spokesman representing the longtime NFL owner “categorically denies” that Kraft participated in any kind of “illegal activity.”

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” the spokesman said. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The investigation, of which Kraft is allegedly a part, is part of an ongoing police investigation stretching back over the course of several months. – READ MORE