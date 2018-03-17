Robert De Niro’s Latest Attack On Trump Takes Tone-Deaf To A New Level

“A college education is important, but education without humanity is ignorance. Look at our president. He made it through the University of Pennsylvania, so he was exposed to a quality education, but he’s still an idiot,” De Niro said at the ritzy Dolby ballroom dinner. “And he lacks any sense of humanity or compassion.”

De Niro then blasted the president for growing up wealthy, although he’s outrageously wealthy himself, and took another jab at him for dodging military service, although there’s no record of De Niro serving in the military either.

“And it is especially appropriate tonight, Trump treats education as a con — a way to make a profit at the expense of the suckers. Anyone here planning to get their education at Trump University?” De Niro rambled on. “To be silent in the face of such villainy is to be complicit.” – READ MORE

