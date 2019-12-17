Robert de Niro: Trump a ‘Nasty Little Bitch’ and His Supporters Are Crazy

Leftist actor Robert de Niro attacked President Donald Trump as a “nasty little bitch” and vowed never to portray the president on screen in a wide-ranging interview released Saturday.

Speaking to the New York Times, de Niro, one of President Trump’s most virulent Hollywood critics, explained he would never agree to play the president because he believes he’s an “awful person” with “nothing redeemable about him.”

“I never say that about any character,” The Irishman star then claimed.

Robert De Niro also lashed out at President Trump’s supporters, stating he has “people who follow him who are crazy and want to do crazy things.”

“Trump has people who follow him who are crazy and want to do crazy things. What we’re doing in film, it’s like a dream. We know it’s not real,” the 76-year-old judged. “There are people who will take anything to be real and that we have no control over.”

“The president is supposed to set an example of trying to do the right thing. Not be a nasty little bitch. Because that’s what he is. He’s a petulant little punk,” he fumed. “There’s not one thing that I see in him or his family, not any redeeming qualities. They’re out on the take. It’s like a gangster family.” – READ MORE