Robert De Niro Says He Has To ‘Speak Out’ Against Trump (VIDEO)

Robert De Niro admitted he has never been this politically active in his life, but that President Donald Trump forces him to “speak out.”

“I have never been this active,” the 74-year-old actor explained during his appearance on the “Today” show Wednesday. “But when I see what’s going on with this guy, you have no choice but to be active.”

“It’s past the point of being passive,” he added. “People have to speak out. They have to speak out over and over and over again. This guy, this administration, is beyond belief. It has to stop.” – READ MORE

