Robert De Niro: Impeachment Must Proceed Because Trump ‘Has to Pay’

Actor and left-wing activist Robert De Niro told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on a Saturday appearance on AM Joy that the impeachment of President Trump must “move forward,” otherwise, “we’re letting him get away with something.”

The Joker actor, who is notoriously anti-Trump, told Reid during an appearance on the network that Congress must move forward with the partisan impeachment inquiry because the president “has done something wrong” and “has to pay for that.”

“If we don’t go through this impeachment inquiry, we’re letting him get away with something…we just gotta move forward and take our chances,” De Niro said.

“He has done something wrong. He has to pay for that,” he said of Trump. – READ MORE