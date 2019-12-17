Robert De Niro attacks President Trump’s kids: ‘I would disown them’

Actor Robert De Niro took a shot at President Trump’s children on Monday during an appearance on “The View,” saying he would disown his own kids if they behaved the way the president’s adult children act.

De Niro, who called Trump a “low life” during the interview, was asked by co-host Joy Behar about past comments he’s made regarding Trump’s kids behaving like gangsters.

“He has to pay the consequences.” Actor Robert De Niro speaks out on the impeachment inquiry of Pres. Trump: “He did something wrong. He has to pay for it — period.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/JoBdYa4FWM — The View (@TheView) December 16, 2019

“I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them,” De Niro said. “I would disown them.”

De Niro said he would have a “serious talk” with his children, adding that it’s impossible for him to be in that position because his own family wouldn’t dare to misbehave. – READ MORE