Robby Mook: Democrats Should Stop Campaigning with Keith Ellison (VIDEO)

Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Campaign Manager, Said Thursday That Democrats Should Cease Campaigning For Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-mn) After Allegations Of Domestic Abuse Surfaced Against The Minnesota Attorney General Candidate.

Mook, appearing on CNN to discuss the explosive accusations against Ellison, said the Minnesota lawmaker must be held “accountable” if the allegations are factual. “Right now, in this moment, should Democrats be campaigning with him? Like Amy Klobuchar? What should she be doing?” CNN anchor Kate Bolduan asked Mook.

“I think we need to let the process play out to look if this is true. And if it’s true, you know, I think he needs to be held accountable,” Mook replied. “I don’t think people should be campaigning with him.”

The shock allegation surfaced on Saturday when Austin Aslim Monahan, the son of Ellison’s former girlfriend Karen Monahan, alleged on social media to have witnessed footage of the ordeal. Monahan has publically stated the video does indeed exist, however, the thumb drive which possesses the video was lost when moving. – READ MORE

According to The Daily Caller, the accuser is named Karen Monahan — a progressive activist who works with the environmental leftists at the Sierra Club — and she was in a longterm relationship with Ellison that ended in 2016, though both her and Ellison were said to have remained on friendly terms. She has yet to release the supposed video which shows Ellison’s abuse of her.

(…)

The congressman reiterated that he and Monahan had enjoyed a lengthy and love-filled relationship that had nevertheless ended on good terms in 2016, and shared how his ex had actually called him in May of this year when she had run out of gas and he had brought her fuel to refill her vehicle.

“What would you say to her right now? Because she’s speaking out and continues to speak out on Twitter and social media,” asked Murphy. Ellison replied, “I’d say, ‘Look, we loved each other, we don’t have to destroy each other.’”

Murphy noted that Ellison had become emotional and asked if her though Monahan was attempting to destroy him, but Ellison stated after a long pause, “I don’t know. I mean, I don’t want to speculate on motive, I don’t know. I’ve asked myself many times, why? But I’m not going to try to speculate on motive.” – READ MORE