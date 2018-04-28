Rob Schneider: Leftist Politics Are Ruining SNL

After taking the red pill several years ago and departing from the Democratic Party, “Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider is waging a war on political correctness, and he is none-too-pleased with the way his former stomping ground has become a mouthpiece for left-wing politics during the Trump administration.

Speaking with the New York Daily News, Schneider said that “SNL” made a mistake by deciding to show its political hand so broadly, which was a departure from when he started in the early-90s, alongside such comedic giants like Mike Myers, Chris Rock, and Adam Sandler.

“The fun of ‘Saturday Night Live’ was always you never knew which way they leaned politically,” he told the Daily News. “You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat’s out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going.”

Schneider took aim at Alec Baldwin’s current portrayal of President Trump in comparison to his former co-star Dana Carvey’s portrayal of President H.W. Bush. Beneath the satire, according to Schneider, the latter showed affection for the president while the former only has disdain.

“Carvey played it respectfully,” Schneider said. “To me, the genius of Dana Carvey was Dana always had empathy for the people he played, and Alec Baldwin has nothing but a fuming, seething anger toward the person he plays.”- READ MORE

