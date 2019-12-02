Rob Reiner: ‘White Evangelicals & White Supremacists Made a Pact with Putin’ to Defend Trump from Impeachment

Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner took his disdain for President Donald Trump and his supporters to a new level, this time equating elected Republicans and Trump’s supporters to white supremacists who’ve “made a pact with Putin” to protect the president from impeachment.

Every elected Republican knows that this President is guilty of countless Impeachable offenses. But they, along with many White Evangelicals & White Supremacists have made a pact with Putin. But unlike a pact with the Devil, this one can be unsigned. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 30, 2019



Of course the Bucket List director has called President Trump and his supporters racists before.

In July, Reiner said “The President of the United States is a racist. He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism. If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.” – READ MORE